Legendary D.C. Graffiti Artist Cool ‘Disco’ Dan Dies at 47

Legendary D.C. graffiti artist Danny Hogg, better known as Cool “Disco” Dan, died of complications from diabetes on Wednesday, according to Roger Gastman, the co-directer of the documentary “The Legend of Cool ‘Disco’ Dan.” He was 47 years old.
Hogg grew up Capitol Heights, Maryland. His mom told the Washington Post he spent most of his time as a kid drawing, and he got his nickname from going to go-go shows.
The graffiti artist spray painted his simple, go-go styled tag — Cool “Disco” Dan — all over D.C. in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
The filmmakers behind the documentary remember Hogg as “one of the rarest of people: a person who embodied Washington, the real Washington, not the federal Washington, but the one where people live, love, grow, and die. He was Washington, DC — ask anyone who knows.”
Tributes are pouring in on social media.
If you know anything about Hip Hop you understand the importance of the 4 elements. Graffiti is one of the last dying arts in this culture. Just found out yesterday that DC and Hip Hop lost one major inspirational figure. May your work continue to inspire the culture. Remembering the Legend. ..that is Disco Dan. #restinpower #DiscoDan #DCLegend #graffiti #hiphop #legendary #inspirational #art #cooldiscodan
RIP to one of the most influential, most known unknowns in DC history. His reach was inspiring and have literally seen his work EVERYWHERE in DC over the years. His work helped shape my desire to push the envelope and think bigger. To focus on outreach and to leave a mark in the most unlikeliest of places is the quintessential value in branding…. rest easy. #rip #cooldiscodan #itsadcthing
