Legendary D.C. Graffiti Artist Cool ‘Disco’ Dan Dies at 47

Legendary D.C. graffiti artist Danny Hogg, better known as Cool “Disco” Dan, died of complications from diabetes on Wednesday, according to Roger Gastman, the co-directer of the documentary “The Legend of Cool ‘Disco’ Dan.” He was 47 years old.

Hogg grew up Capitol Heights, Maryland. His mom told the Washington Post he spent most of his time as a kid drawing, and he got his nickname from going to go-go shows.

The graffiti artist spray painted his simple, go-go styled tag — Cool “Disco” Dan — all over D.C. in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The filmmakers behind the documentary remember Hogg as “one of the rarest of people: a person who embodied Washington, the real Washington, not the federal Washington, but the one where people live, love, grow, and die. He was Washington, DC — ask anyone who knows.”

Watch the trailer for “The Legend of Cool ‘Disco’ Dan” below

Tributes are pouring in on social media.

