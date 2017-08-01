Bikes & Bikinis: Highlights from WPGC’s 17th Annual BikeFest

WPGC’s 17th Annual Bikefest was epic!
Hosted by WPGC’s own Tony Redz and DJ Flexx at the Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, Bikefest featured drag racing, a custom bike show, vendors, the infamous bikini contest and performances.
Motorcycle builder Paul Teutul Sr. and his Orange County Chopper team also stopped by the event.
The lineup was lit, with sets by Backyard Band, Will Tha Rapper, We The Fix, Mr. Major, Phil JaXon, Lesa Campbell, T. Graves, JS AKA The Best and DMV Spotlight winners.
Check out photos from BikeFest below:
Backyard Band’s Anwan Glover, a.k.a. Big G, gave DJ Flexx the low-down on his new HBO show and the group’s new single at BikeFest.
Watch Tony Redz go behind the scenes at the Maryland International Raceway below.
Check out more photos and videos from the day:
