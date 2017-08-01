Nicki Minaj Teases Quavo Collaboration

Nicki Minaj has new track with Migos’ Quavo, and the video for the track has been shot.

Related: Future and Nicki Minaj Drop ‘You Da Baddest’ Video

“We shooting a video for your favorite new song that you ain’t hear yet,” Nicki says in a video posted to Instagram. “Yeah, top secret,” adds Quavo.

“Video shoot was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Mianj wrote in her next post. “We started shooting yesterday and finished shooting this morning. 😩 But it was absolutely ALL WORTH IT! He’s a class act.”

There is no word yet on the name of the track or when it will drop. In the meantime check out the posts from Nicki and Quavo below.

Quavo & The Queen 😉Issa video shoot 🎬🎥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @quavohuncho A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Video shoot was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

We started shooting yesterday and finished shooting this morning. 😩 But it was absolutely ALL WORTH IT! He's a class act [From the Huncho to The Queen] 😊@quavohuncho 😎 @migos A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT