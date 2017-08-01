Report: R. Kelly Cancels Several Tour Dates

R. Kelly has reportedly canceled several dates from his “After Party” tour, just a week after allegations surfaced that the singer is running a sex cult with young women.

Shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, two in Baton Rouge, and New Orleans have been canceled, according to TMZ.

Poor ticket sales amid the allegations are thought to be the reason for the cancellations, Complex reports.

Kelly was nearby in Virgnia last Friday performing to what TMZ is calling a “barely half full.”

The cancellations are a change of tone for the singer, who vowed to fans that the tour would continue following reports of the sex cult.

East Coast…see U this weekend 4 #TheAfterPartyTour ! 📍VIRGINIA BEACH yall got next! BALTIMORE & WHITE PLAINS, NY see u soon#KellzInTown pic.twitter.com/4NuAffwqgq — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 28, 2017

“I just want to let my fans know, despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show. And believe me y’all, it’s a bunch of crap,” he said.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter