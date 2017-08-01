TRL Returns! MTV Names New Hosts

MTV’s Total Request Live (TRL) aired from 1998-2008 and after almost a decade, the fast-paced music video showcase will make its return this fall with brand new hosts.

Although Carson Daly (the show’s co-creator and host) recently freed up some of his time by leaving his post as morning radio host at 97.1 AMP RADIO in L.A., he won’t be returning to MTV. Instead, the reboot will feature five rotating hosts: Amy Pham, a DJ, actress, and television host; D.C. Young Fly, a rapper, actor and comedian; Erik Zachary, a Chicago radio DJ; Lawrence Jackson, a journalist; and Tamara Dhia, a writer, and producer from Complex.

TRL will initially run an hour a day,” MTV President Chris McCarthy tells the New York Times. He added that the show “might grow to two to three hours a day” as it develops.

TRL will return to MTV’s airwaves October 2, 2017.