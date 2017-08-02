Photos: J. Cole Visits San Quentin State Prison

J.Cole visited inmates at San Quentin State Prison Tuesday while in the Bay Area for a tour stop.
Cole, one of the most conscious rappers in the game, has performed in a prison jumpsuit on his “4 Your Eyez Only Tour,” and has been a vocal opponent of mass incarceration.
The North Carolina rapper visited the prison with his Dreamville Records team, they also posted about the visit.
Dreamville Records president Ibrahim Hamad said “experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn’t be doing it justice.”
Felton Brown, Dreamville’s head of art direction, shared similar sentiments.
