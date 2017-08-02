Photos: J. Cole Visits San Quentin State Prison

J.Cole visited inmates at San Quentin State Prison Tuesday while in the Bay Area for a tour stop.

J. Cole visiting San Quentin State Prison. pic.twitter.com/Fjn1YO53GX — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) August 1, 2017

Cole, one of the most conscious rappers in the game, has performed in a prison jumpsuit on his “4 Your Eyez Only Tour,” and has been a vocal opponent of mass incarceration.

The North Carolina rapper visited the prison with his Dreamville Records team, they also posted about the visit.

Dreamville Records president Ibrahim Hamad said “experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn’t be doing it justice.”

We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again. That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn't be doing it justice. A post shared by Ibrahim H. (@kingofqueenz25) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Felton Brown, Dreamville’s head of art direction, shared similar sentiments.

One of the most moving moments since this new journey. Spent a day with some brothers whose stories go unheard behind the wall. Learned a lot, so much work to be done. This system will try to not give you a voice but we're listening. ✊🏿 A post shared by Felton Brown (@feltonamus) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

