Photos: J. Cole Visits San Quentin State Prison

August 2, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: J. Cole

J.Cole visited inmates at San Quentin State Prison Tuesday while in the Bay Area for a tour stop.

Cole, one of the most conscious rappers in the game, has performed in a prison jumpsuit on his “4 Your Eyez Only Tour,” and has been a vocal opponent of mass incarceration.

The North Carolina rapper visited the prison with his Dreamville Records team, they also posted about the visit.

Dreamville Records president Ibrahim Hamad said “experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn’t be doing it justice.”

Felton Brown, Dreamville’s head of art direction, shared similar sentiments.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live