Prince George’s Co. Father Pleads Guilty to Punching Baby to Death

A Prince George’s County father pleaded guilty Tuesday to punching his 2-month-old son to death, storing his body in a hearse for more than a day before burying him in a shallow grave.

32-year-old Antoine Petty plead guilty to 1st degree child abuse resulting in death and faces 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced October 19.

Petty and his wife 24-year-old Geneice Petty of Greenbelt were arrested in October for the murder of their son.

During interviews, Antoine Petty told police e became frustrated with his son and started punching him, resulting in the child’s death.

Both suspects admitted to then burying the body in an effort to conceal the crime.

The suspects led officers to the shallow grave behind Parkdale High School in the Riverdale area.

