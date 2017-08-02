WATCH: Suspect Pepper Sprays Staff, Robs Montgomery Co. Golden China

August 2, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: motgomery county

Montgomery County police have released video showing an armed man walk into a Golden China restaurant in Fairland, pepper spray the employees, and commit a robbery.

The man walks into the restaurant with a gun in his right hand and pepper spray in his left, the video shows. He then approaches two employees, immediately pepper spraying one of them, police say.

He demanded money from the cash register from the other employee, pointing his gun at her. The employee grabs the gun and a struggle ensues.

During the struggle, the suspect hits the female employee oon the head with the handgun then pepper sprays her. He then opened the cash register and ran out with the money.

The suspect was last seen southbound on foot toward the Exxon gas station located at 12601 Old Columbia Pike, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this armed robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

