Kidd Creole Charged with Murder of Homeless Man

Pioneering ’80s rapper Kidd Creole has been arrested and charged for stabbing a homeless man to death, TMZ reports.

The rapper was a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, formed in the South Bronx in the 1970s.

Sources in law enforcement tell TMZ that on Tuesday night in Midtown Manhattan, Kidd stabbed 55-year-old John Jolly twice in the chest and once in the head with a small knife after he allegedly called the rapper a gay slur. He later died in the hospital.

TMZ reports say 57-year-old Kidd Creole was taken into custody Wednesday.

