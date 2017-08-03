Rushern Baker: ‘If You Own Property in Suitland, Do Not Sell!’ (Watch)

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker dropped by WPGC and gave an update on the state of the county, from the development of Suitland, the MGM National Harbor, and his candidacy for the Governor of Maryland.

Prince George's @CountyExecBaker: "If you own property in Suitland, do not sell!" pic.twitter.com/SJ76KZbJjt — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 3, 2017

Baker, who announced he’s running for Governor of Maryland in June, says Suitland will see investment from the county.

“Write this down in ink, not pencil. We’re about to invest in that area where it’s going to be redeveloped,” he said.

Baker’s positive outlook surrounding Suitland should be reassuring to county residents, as the area has consistently seen violent crime for some time, so the future seems to sound better than the past.

“You’re right close to the Nation’s Capitol, you’re on the Green Line, you can get to Capitol Hill in minutes, beautiful homes, the county is going to redo Suitland High School, we’re going to have a mixed use development around there. It will look like what you want, it is a great area, people are excited,” Baker continued.

County residents took to Twitter to express their pleasure in the outlook on Suitland.

im so happy for this. https://t.co/64I1GyHizt — Amex Amb (@amberalert123) August 3, 2017

Suitland really has SO much on the way! https://t.co/zDe0GSqZpS — Jay Simms (@_JaySimms) August 3, 2017

This is pretty refreshing to see https://t.co/w0ZlDEzO26 — Sliding Over Cars (@JawnySack) August 3, 2017

That area definitely deserves it. https://t.co/VVkf8KLQFj — Rick James ™ (@miNAJJyogirl) August 3, 2017

Watch other clips of his interview below:

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker gives an update on the state of the county: A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

