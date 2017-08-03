Save the Date: WPGC’s Back to School Bash 2017

Summer 2017 is almost a wrap, so let’s get lit one more time before it’s over!

WPGC is proud to present Back to School Bash 2017, hosted by Tony Redz, a.k.a. Mr. 24/7. It’s going down Thursday, August 24, at the Howard Theatre.

Baltimore’s biggest new rapper, YBS Skola, is headlining the show, with more artists to be announced.

YBS Skola was recently signed to Meek Mill’s record label Dream Chasers, and last year Complex named him one of the “Emerging Acts From 10 Cities You Should Know.” Check out Skola’s new single below.

Say goodbye to Summer ’17 and kick off the school year shining with YBS Skola and more at WPGC’s Back to School Bash.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $30 each and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. — buy yours here.

Brought to you by Grindstone Universal, You Amp DC and WPGC 95.5

Follow @WPGC on Twitter