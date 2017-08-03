WATCH: Obama Family Responds to Random Wedding Invite in Cutest Way

A woman’s mother invited the Obama family to her daughter’s wedding and received the surprise of a lifetime when they actually responded!

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your hand grows stronger with each passing. The occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best of many joys and adventures that lie ahead,” the letter read.

The viral tweet by Brooke began a domino-effect of people sharing their stories of the Obama’s returning their letters..

I sent them one of my high school graduation announcements and I got this back a month later 😭😭 I love the Obama family 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/oN9w7iQAYS — Aubs (@strawbreeee) August 2, 2017

Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017

It turns out the Obama’s have made a habit of returning letters. Although they don’t live in the White House anymore, they still seem to be returning the love.