Watch Big Boi’s Trippy Video for ‘Chocolate’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Big Boi dropped the song “Chocolate” almost two months ago. Now, he’s released a trippy video for the EDM-inflected track.

Related: Big Boi Drops New Track ‘Chocolate’ Featuring Trozé

In the surreal, sexually suggestive video, a pug sings, streams of chocolate and vanilla flow across the screen and Big Boi poses as a driver for Lyft chauffeuring dancers to his own music video set, “Just cashed a check and I’m about to blow it all on chocolate.” Over the rest of the clip, a shapely woman is depicted nude from the back and the rapper bounces around, fragments and multiplies as if he’s in a kaleidoscope.

“Chocolate” appears on Big Boi’s latest album Boomiverse, which came out June 16. The song, which features Trozé, is based on a 2016 track “Chocolate (Milk Version),” that Big Boi did recorded with Jessie Rose, and which was used in an iPhone 6 commercial.

Watch the slightly NSFW video over at Radio.com