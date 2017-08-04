POLL: The Revamping of Suitland, With it or Naw?

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker joined WPGC Thursday morning to talk about the state of Prince George’s County and touched on the revamping Suitland specifically.

Baker told Suitland residents to hold on their property and not sell it if they own–the community had a lot to say surrounding the topic.

Prince George's @CountyExecBaker: "If you own property in Suitland, do not sell!" pic.twitter.com/SJ76KZbJjt — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) August 3, 2017

Baker spoke confidently about the ascension of Suitland.

“You’re right close to the Nation’s Capitol, you’re on the Green Line, you can get to Capitol Hill in minutes, beautiful homes, the county is going to redo Suitland High School, we’re going to have a mixed use development around there. It will look like what you want, it is a great area, people are excited,” Baker said.

The community was split in its reaction to Baker’s comments. Some were happy and excited about the economic possibilities, others commented on the fear of gentrification and being forced out of their homes.

This is major. Rush Baker trying to outsmart gentrifiers who want property right outside of DC https://t.co/5FUHpdmcJv — Rev. Melech Thomas (@MelechT) August 3, 2017

Working class folk not turning down hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions lol https://t.co/LPUgRlpWxg — Marcus Graham (@Yaboy_Skeete) August 3, 2017

Sounds like they're trying to gentrify it https://t.co/qVVuL9UyBU — Zay💎✨ (@Suavee2Coldd) August 3, 2017

So, how do you feel about the possibility of revamping Suitland? Take our poll!

