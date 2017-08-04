WATCH: DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith Reunite!

It looks like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” himself and his main man DJ Jazzy Jeff are back at it!

Well, we don’t know what exactly they’re back up to, but the Will Smith and Jeffrey Allen Townes a.k.a DJ Jazzy Jeff, recently reunited and posted a video to Instagram as proof.



#PressPlay: Yasss! #DJJazzyJeff & #WillSmith reunite. Wonder what they're working on. Peep the mics in the back👀🤔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT



The stars from the legendary “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” which aired on NBC from 1990-1996, haven’t performed together in two decades.

As “The Shaderoom” points out in the video of the two, there are mics in the background. Speculation surrounding a show revival is likely to grow because of this newly released video.

There might be cause for the speculation though, as DJ Jazzy Jeff has recently hinted at the real possibility of it happening.

“There have been talks with people about doing something. I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again,” he told the Sun.