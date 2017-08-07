Man Found Dead on Sidewalk in Prince George’s County

August 7, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: pgpd, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY
Photo via PGPD

A man was found dead on the sidewalk in the City of Mount Rainier early Saturday morning, police say.

Police found 25-year-old German Garcia-Paredes suffering from trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

