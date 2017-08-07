PHOTOS: Sasha Obama Spotted Smooching Mystery Man

August 7, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: sasha obama
(Photo cred: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Making out is an extremely regular teenage activity, but when you’re an Obama daughter, it makes the news.

Sasha Obama was spotted kissing a mystery man at Lollapalooza over the weekend and it didn’t take long for the photos to go viral.

First and foremost, this is a teenager doing regular teenage things, let’s calm down people.

The main problem here is that the Obama girls have some friends who clearly don’t putting them on blast.

The Obama sisters seemed to have a ball at Lollapalooza, Malia was spotted posing with Amine in the picture below.

A post shared by Aminé (@amine) on

Keep living your best life, girlfriends.

