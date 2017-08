A teenager was shot on a Red Line Metro train Sunday afternoon, Metro Transit police say.

Police arrested one suspect overnight in Prince George’s County in connection with the shooting. They released photos of three persons of interest on Sunday night.

UPDATE: MTPD has a suspect in custody re Takoma shooting. Arrested overnight in Prince George's Co. Addl info TBA later this morning. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 7, 2017

The three men people of interest exited the Metro at Silver Spring station.

Takoma update: LOOKOUT for 3 individuals considered persons of interest. Poss armed/dangerous. Call 911 or 202-962-2121 w/info. #wmata pic.twitter.com/qlQesXZIFo — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 6, 2017

Takoma update 2: The persons of interest exited Metro at Silver Spring Station. If seen, call 911. Additional photo here. #wmata pic.twitter.com/s4D8ZzCMlV — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 6, 2017

The victim remains in stable condition, according to police.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter