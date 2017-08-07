WATCH: Usher’s Herpes Accuser Holds Press Conference

The woman who’s accused Usher of sleeping with her without disclosing his possible herpes diagnosis is speaking out.

Quantasia Sharpton says Usher “cherry-picked” her at one of his concerts, took her to a hotel, and sex with her according to TMZ.

Sharpton and celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom talked to reporters about the night of her 19th birthday when she was picked out to hang with Usher by security.

Bloom is filing a lawsuit on behalf of two women and one man, TMZ reports. All three accusers say they had sexual contact with Usher since he was diagnosed with herpes.

The attorney wants the court to mandate that Usher disclose of his STI status to his sexual partners in the future.

The accuser says she is negative for herpes but “still feels violated.”

