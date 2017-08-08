Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour Postponed Indefinitely

The Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour has been postponed indefinitely, a representative from Live Nation confirmed to WPGC.

The tour featured DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Drag-On and Fat Joe.

The Ruff Ryders tour was set to kick off next month and hit Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore September 21, but for now, all dates are canceled.

There’s no word yet on whether the tour will be rescheduled or ticketholders will be refunded, so hold on to your tickets just in case.

As for why the tour has been postponed, we can only guess.

