Car Break-Ins Remain Rampant in County Despite Increased Efforts

Prince George’s County has a problem. Car break-ins have been rampant and don’t appear to be slowing down despite increased efforts from county police to warn residents of the dangers.

We told you about the problem when it became quite apparent back in June. There were more than 30 car break-ins over two nights in the county, which is actually a lower rate than this most recent update.

Just last night, there were 33 new victims of car break-ins, according to police.

Yesterday was a bad day for windows and valuables across our great county. 33 new victims. Join us in our fight to #savethewindows. pic.twitter.com/8Q7DfWCEht — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 9, 2017

A resident of the community questioned the account about what police are doing to commbat the problem.

“What are you doing about this? The #BrightinPlace community is a target for car vandals, and residents are now confronting parked motorists,” a user with the handle ‘@mucurapord’ asked,

Police responded saying they need the communities help is solving the issue.

“We are patrolling our communities along with investigating these thefts. We need our community to do their part and #HideitLockitKeepit,” they said.

It’s yet to be seen if county police can actually riddle this problem, cause it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

