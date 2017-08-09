Playboi Carti Drops ‘wokeuplikethis*’ Video Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

By Abby Hassler

Playboi Carti dropped his new music video “wokeuplikethis*” today (August 9), which features a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert Shares 5 New Tracks

The track is from Carti’s debut self-titled project that arrived earlier this year.

Directed by JMP, the video depicts the rapper in a prison yard with a group of inmates dancing in the background. These clips are interspersed with shots of Carti and Vert rapping in a dark room.

Watch the explicit clip now at Radio.com.