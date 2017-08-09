Usher Responds to Latest Herpes Accuser, TMZ Reports

Usher is denying that he ever had any sexual contact with Quantasia Sharpton, the woman who accused him of not disclosing his possible herpes diagnosis to her, TMZ reports.

Quantasia Sharpton said Usher “cherry-picked” her at one of his concerts, took her to a hotel, and sex with her according to TMZ.

A source close to the situation says Usher may have pulled her on stage, but didn’t have any sexual contact with her at all.

Why would he bring her on stage?

(He) “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels,” the source told TMZ.

Sharpton and celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom talked to reporters about the night of her 19th birthday when she says she was picked out to hang with Usher by security.

This is getting sticky.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter