Washington Wizards Gift J. Cole with Signed Jersey

J. Cole was in town Tuesday for his Verizon Center stop of his “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour” and the hometown basketball team showed the rapper some love with a signed jersey.

Cole is in the early leg of his tour, which started in June and will end in December.

At his recent show in Baltimore, the rapper ranted about Baltimore police planting evidence and also showed support of Colin Kaeapernick, who the Ravens passed on signing.

J. Cole going in on Baltimore cops planting drugs & the Ravens not signing Colin Kaepernick. Legend.#4YourEyezOnlyTour pic.twitter.com/gJPtweZFcT — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 7, 2017

The tour is promoting his fourth studio album, “4 Your Eyez Only,” which was released in December. The album went certified platinum by April.

