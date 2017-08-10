D.C. Police Officer Who Shot Terrence Sterling Won’t Face Charges

The police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black motorcyclist — 31-year-old Terrence Sterling of Fort Washington, Maryland — in 2016 has been asked to resign, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said charges won’t be filed against Brian Trainer due to insufficient evidence that he was using unreasonable force or he wasn’t acting in self-defense.

Sterling was shot in the neck and side at around 4:20 in the morning on September 11, 2016. Trainer didn’t activate his body camera until after the fatal shooting.

Mayor Bowser said in a statement that D.C. police have asked Trainer to resign. She said she doesn’t “believe there can be real accountability if the officer remains on the force.”

“The relationship between our officers and the communities they serve is built on trust. That trust exists when we hold everyone accountable. Without accountability in this case, we break trust with our community–rendering the District and MPD less safe and less strong. I do not believe there can be real accountability if the officer remains on the force. As the department commences its disciplinary review, MPD has asked for the officer’s resignation. “Nothing we do will bring back a young life lost last September. What we can do is commit ourselves to ensuring justice and providing accountability. On behalf of all residents of the District of Columbia, I want to once again extend our condolences to Mr. Sterling’s family.”

