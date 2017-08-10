Joe Budden & Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

By Hayden Wright

Joe Budden and his girlfriend, model Cyn Santana, just confirmed that they’re expecting a baby. The duo made the splashy announcement with a high-def Instagram photoshoot and accompanying YouTube video.

Related: Joe Budden Skydives to Plug New Album ‘Rage & The Machine’

The couple has been dating for just over a year, reports XXL Magazine.

Joe captioned the announcement with a long series of “I never…” statements, like “I never had a friend in romance” and “I never knew you or your energy were so radiant.” He went on to thank Santana for helping him “see the light” and embark on this new journey as a couple.

“Thank you for for carrying my child,” he wrote. “Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never Thank you for changing my forever, forever Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance… Because if there’s one thing you’ve taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know.”

See the announcement here: