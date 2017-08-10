WATCH: Trina Goes OFF on Hater in Explicit Rant

Who done got Trina upset?

(Warning: The video in this post contains explicit language.)

Clearly, Trina felt the need to air out her issues on Instagram live– without holding back one bit. She particularly wanted to get a message across to her haters.

“And if you call me a bi***, make sure you put baddest in front of it,” she exclaims in the video.

According to a few tweets by Trina from earlier in the day, the shots seem to be directed at a person by the name of “KIMBROCMICS86.”

#Trina is having her own drag session with #KimBRocMics on Twitter today 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

“KIMBROCMICS86” describes herself as a recording artist and songwriter in her Twitter bio.

It’s unknown on the surface what the rift is about, but Trina isn’t exactly the best person to have problems with.

I wouldn’t wanna be “KIMBROCMICS86.”

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter