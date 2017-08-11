2 Pr. George’s Co. Teens Arrested for Stabbing, Killing Homeless Man

Two teenagers have been arrested for stabbing and killing a 47-year-old homeless man.

Authorities say 14-year-old Elias Portillo and an unidentified 13-year-old male are charged with the murder of Francisco Sagastizado of no fixed address.

The teens stabbed Sagastizado when he refused their demands for money.

Portillo is charged as an adult but the second suspect is charged as a juvenile, which is why he isn’t being identified.

On the morning of July 27, officers responded tto the 7800 block of West Park Drive for the report of an unresponsive male. They found the victim dead at the scene from stab wounds.

Both suspects are charged with first and second degree murder

