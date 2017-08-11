DMX Ordered Confined to Home After Bail Violations

A judge has ordered that DMX be confined to his home after multiple violations of bail conditions on tax fraud charges, according to Billboard.

Related: DMX Freestyles about Tax Evasion from Courthouse Steps

DMX, who real name is Earl Simmons, reportedly traveled multiple times without permission and tested positive for cocaine since his initial arrest last month.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the rapper will have to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and ask his permission to travel at least a week in advance.

The rapper celebrated avoiding jail time with a hot dog from a street vendor outside the courthouse.

DMX has been charged with multiple counts of federal income tax evasion, his unpaid tax liabilities total $1.7 million.