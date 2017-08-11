Google Doodle Celebrates the Birth of Hip-Hop

August 11, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Google, hip hop
636379717365257966 screen shot 2017 08 10 at 2 21 55 pm Google Doodle Celebrates the Birth of Hip Hop

Screenshot of Google

Friday’s Google Doodle celebrates the birth of hip-hop, what it calls “the most important genre in modern music.” The doodle lets users explore samples and use them in a mix with a cross-fader; afterward, they can share them.

On August 11, 1973, Google explains, “Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, New York. During his set, he decided to do something different. Instead of playing the songs in full, he played only their instrumental sections, or ‘breaks’ – sections where he noticed the crowd went wild. During these ‘breaks’ his friend Coke La Rock hyped up the crowd with a microphone. And with that, Hip Hop was born.”

Try your hand at the Google Doodle here.

