Join WPGC at Community Cuts for Kids on August 27

Local barbers and stylists are sending students back to school in style, courtesy of WPGC 95.5 and the Craig Shields Foundation.

Community Cuts for Kids provides free haircuts and styling for children and teens returning to school for the fall. Join us for a fun day of music, food, a moon bounce, face painting, health screenings and more!

The event takes place at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, August 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Hang with Craig Blac and other WPGC on-air personalities and give back to the community at Community Cuts for Kids, sponsored by The Craig Shields Foundation and WPGC 95.5.

