Join WPGC at Community Cuts for Kids on August 27

August 11, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Community Cuts for Kids

Local barbers and stylists are sending students back to school in style, courtesy of WPGC 95.5 and the Craig Shields Foundation.

Community Cuts for Kids provides free haircuts and styling for children and teens returning to school for the fall. Join us for a fun day of music, food, a moon bounce, face painting, health screenings and more!

a Join WPGC at Community Cuts for Kids on August 27

The event takes place at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, August 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.

b Join WPGC at Community Cuts for Kids on August 27

Hang with Craig Blac and other WPGC on-air personalities and give back to the community at Community Cuts for Kids, sponsored by The Craig Shields Foundation and WPGC 95.5.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live