Prosecutors Claim Suge Knight Considered Bribing Witnesses

By Hayden Wright

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office claims Suge Knight and his attorney discussed paying witnesses to lie on the stand for Knight’s upcoming murder case. The office released transcripts from a conversation between Knight, his attorney Matthew Fletcher and other parties in which the individuals appear to consider bribery.

Knight is charged with murder for a 2015 incident. He allegedly ran into two men with his truck outside of a Compton, CA burger stand after an argument on the set of the movie Straight Outta Compton. One of the men died.

Individuals on the calls discuss a figure for the bribes, upwards of $25,000. Knight and Fletcher allegedly hoped the witnesses (bikers who were near the scene) would support Suge’s claim that the victims were armed, and that he acted in self-defense.

“I’ll pay anything,” the transcript credits Fletcher with saying. ”If we can get the two or three versions from the bikers on tape and we can get … we’re done. It’s going home time. Right? That’s a fair … investment, you know, 20, 25 thousand dollars.”

Fletcher refuted the claims in a statement to The New York Daily News: “I’ve never paid anyone, period, end of story. I don’t believe Suge Knight has the money to pay anyone.”

The tapes that yielded the transcriptions were obtained when prosecutors raised their suspicion about witness tampering reports Billboard. The DA’s office has not asked that Fletcher be removed from the case, but called for a court inquiry to determine whether the lawyer’s misconduct disqualifies him.