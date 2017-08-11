WATCH: Georgia Official Calls for Criminal Investigation into R. Kelly

A Georgia official is calling for a criminal investigation into R.Kelly, citing new evidence.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves wants a deeper look into allegations that the R&B singer held young women against their will in an abusive “cult.”

Eaves released the following statement before the press conference Friday morning.

“A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations. Today, I am asking District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the Johns Creek Police and follow every lead—no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice. No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free. Again, as a father of a teenager daughter and a responsible leader in this community, we have a moral responsibility to stand up for people who cannot protect themselves. Today, I am asking our Fulton County Justice officials to do just that. If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?”

Fulton County officials had previously asked concert promoters to cancel Kelly’s performance while he was in town.

R. Kelly’s team released a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

