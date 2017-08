Jim Jones was ready to square up…with a crab.

The crab stood his ground outside the elevator, blocking Jones from getting to his room.

“You gotta move though fam, I gotta get to my room though. Deadass though. Why you raising up like that,” Jones said. (LMAO)

Eventually, hotel services comes up to help Jones get rid of the crab.

Jones admits he was talking a big game but was actually scared.

“I was dead scared though,” he says.