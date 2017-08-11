WATCH: Seat Pleasant Police Chief Injured After Motorcycle Accident

August 11, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: seat pleasant
Photo via PGPD

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin was hospitalized after being involved in a crash while on his motorcycle Thursday evening.

seat pleasant WATCH: Seat Pleasant Police Chief Injured After Motorcycle Accident

Photo via Seat Pleasant Police

Martin collided with a vehicle just before 8:45 p.m. The accident occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

“My first message is that Chief Martin is recovering. The circumstances are not as dire as may have been reported,” Chief Stawinski said.

Chief Stawinski also thanked citizens who stopped and rendered first aid on Martin after the crash.

Martin is at the hospital with his family and “on the road to recovery,” says Chief Stawinski.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live