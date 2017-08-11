WATCH: Seat Pleasant Police Chief Injured After Motorcycle Accident

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin was hospitalized after being involved in a crash while on his motorcycle Thursday evening.

Martin collided with a vehicle just before 8:45 p.m. The accident occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

.@ChiefPGPD provides an update on Seat Pleasant PD Chief Devan Martin's condition following this evening's motorcycle collision pic.twitter.com/4Lacqw1qDw — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 11, 2017

“My first message is that Chief Martin is recovering. The circumstances are not as dire as may have been reported,” Chief Stawinski said.

Chief Stawinski also thanked citizens who stopped and rendered first aid on Martin after the crash.

Martin is at the hospital with his family and “on the road to recovery,” says Chief Stawinski.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter