Man Who Shot Charlottesville Video Calls It a ‘Wake-Up Call for America’

By Erin Thibeau

Brennan Gilmore — the man who shot the video of a car plowing into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia — joined WPGC to discuss what he calls an act of “deliberate terrorism.”

Over the weekend, violence broke out around the “Unite the Right” rally, which brought hundreds of white supremacists to the Virginia city.

On Saturday afternoon, a silver Dodge Charger allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr. barreled into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

As Gilmore shared in an interview with The Joe Clair Morning Show on Monday, he was in town to join those protesting the white supremacist rally.

He was already filming the various anti-racist groups walking up the street — after a state of emergency was declared and police broke up the crowd of white supremacist demonstrators — when he said he “heard from behind me a car come screaming down the road.”

“I just kept things rolling as this awful tragedy unfolded right in front of my eyes.”

Watch the video he captured below (Warning: viewer discretion is advised).

Car just ran over multiple anti-racist protestors — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

“What I saw in front of me I don’t think you could call anything else but an intentional act to try and terrify people,” Gilmore told WPGC.

“I think this is a wake-up call for a lot of America…who doesn’t realize the natural consequence of letting this type of hate-filled ideology exist and continue,” he said. “Of course, our communities of color are quite aware of this type of hatred.”

“The rest of America, especially those, you know, who have flirted with these very dark and dangerous forces of hatred need to understand what the natural consequences are,” he continued.

“This could get worse unless there is universal condemnation and these guys are pushed back into the dark corner of history where they belong.”

