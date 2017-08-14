Shondaland Is Moving to Netflix

Shonda Rhimes (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Emmmy-winning producer, screenwriter and showrunner Shonda Rhimes has signed a multi-year deal to produce new TV series and other projects for Netflix.

Rhimes — whose shows have generated more than $2 billion in revenue — is moving her Shondaland production company to the streaming service. Her current series, like megahits “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will continue airing on ABC.

The Wall Street Journal estimates the deal will earn her $10 million per year.

Read Rhimes’ statement about the move:

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation.”

Secure that bag, Shonda.

h/t E! News

