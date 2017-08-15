WPGC Asked White Listeners About Racism: ‘White Supremacy Is Our Problem to Deal With’

In the aftermath of the protests and counter-protests in Charlottesville over the weekend, The Joe Clair Morning Show wanted to hear white listeners’ take.

Joe and Sunni asked for calls from white people who felt they couldn’t speak out about the recent events in Charlottesville for fear of backlash in their communities.

The phone lines lit up. Interestingly, only white women called in to share their thoughts.

“I just feel like we’re at the point in America where even if you’re afraid to speak out that you have to,” one woman said. “We just can’t sit silently anymore. White supremacy is our problem to deal with.”

Another listener said she had different views on race than her ex-husband, a white cop who she believes is racist. Their arguments about race issues and police profiling contributed to their decision to split.

Sam, a police officer, said her family is very conservative and “stereotypical,” and she’s had to get up and leave the table at Thanksgiving dinner over their comments on race.

