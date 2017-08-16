Watch A$AP Mob Perform ‘Feels So Good’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Annie Reuter

A$AP Mob shook up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday evening (Aug. 15) with a high-energy performance of their single “Feels So Good.” Beginning their set backstage, a handheld camera filmed the guys kneeling on the ground as they prepared to take the stage.

From backstage, the group made their way into the studio and out into the audience before returning to the stage to finish the song.

“Feels So Good” is the latest track off their forthcoming album Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, out August 25. Watch Rocky, Ferg, Twelvyy, and Co. perform “Feels So Good” below: