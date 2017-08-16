Barack Obama’s Tweet Following Charlottesville Sets Record

August 16, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Twitter
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Barack Obama’s tweet following the events in Charlottesville last weekend is now the most liked tweet of all time.

People were calling on current president, Donald Trump, to make remarks condemning racism and the dozens of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members who converged on Charlottesville.

Things took a violent turn when said nationalists clashed with counterprotestors. Heather Heyer, who was there to protest the neo-Nazis, was struck and killed by James Alex Fields Jr. at the protest.

Sometimes, words can help. Obama always seemed to be good with his.

