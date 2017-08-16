Barack Obama’s Tweet Following Charlottesville Sets Record

Barack Obama’s tweet following the events in Charlottesville last weekend is now the most liked tweet of all time.

This Tweet from @BarackObama is now the most liked Tweet ever. https://t.co/wEjYaxIHI1 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 16, 2017

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

People were calling on current president, Donald Trump, to make remarks condemning racism and the dozens of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members who converged on Charlottesville.

Things took a violent turn when said nationalists clashed with counterprotestors. Heather Heyer, who was there to protest the neo-Nazis, was struck and killed by James Alex Fields Jr. at the protest.

Sometimes, words can help. Obama always seemed to be good with his.

