Inaugural ‘Kevin Durant Day’ Festival in Seat Pleasant Cancelled

The first ever Kevin Durant Day in Seat Pleasant has been cancelled, police say.

There will still be a parade from 10-11 a.m.

“On behalf of the City of Seat Pleasant: Thursday’s Kevin Durant FESTIVAL is CANCELLED. There will still be a Parade from 10a to 11a #KDDay,” police tweeted.

Monica Biscoe, a spokeswoman for the City of Seat Pleasant spoke to WPGC about the reason for the cancellation of the festival.

“Due to unforseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts,” Biscoe said. “But it’s not cancelled, it’s postponed.”

Police released the following statement:

Important cancellation message regarding Seat Pleasant Kevin Durant Day In support of the City of Seat Pleasant, the Prince George’s County Police Department is sharing the following message: The festival scheduled for Kevin Durant Day in the City of Seat Pleasant this Thursday, August 17th, 2017 is CANCELLED. The parade only will go on as scheduled from 10 am to 11 am. All media inquiries are being handled by the City of Seat Pleasant.

The event had previously been heavily promoted on social media.

