Watch the Great American Solar Eclipse With Sunni and WUSA 9

On Monday, August 21, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun for the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States in more than three decades. A total eclipse will be visible from 14 states and partially visible for most of the country.

To celebrate this rare phenomenon, WPGC 95.5 and WUSA 9 are teaming up to host a fun afternoon of science and selfies at the College Park Aviation Campus.

WPGC’s own Sunni and the City will be there — along with WUSA 9’s Tenacious Topper Shutt, Melissa Nord and Howard Bernstein — to teach attendees about the science behind a solar eclipse. Great Day Washington will be also on hand for the festivities.

The eclipse is set to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. and reach its maximum at around 2:45, but you’ll want to get there early. WUSA 9 is handing out ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses to the first 600 attendees. (Attendees will be asked to sign a waiver before receiving glasses to view the eclipse.)

Remember, it’s not safe to view the total solar eclipse with the naked eye: You could suffer permanent loss of some or all of your vision. Here are some tips on viewing the eclipse safely.

Learn more about solar eclipses here, and check out three things to know about viewing the eclipse in D.C. below.

Note: parking is limited at the College Park Aviation Campus. You can take Metro’s Green Line to the College Park Station. It’s only a 10-minute walk away! You can also park your car at the metro station for $5.25 (SmarTrip card only) or in one of the metered hourly spots ($1 per hour, quarters only).

RSVP for the free event on Facebook. See you there!