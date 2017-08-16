Prince George’s County Police Investigate Murder-Suicide

Prince George’s County police are investigating a murder-suicide in Upper Marlboro.

Officers found the victim, 54-year-old Bernard Williams of Brooklyn, and the suspect, 53-year-old Kiwa Toomer of Upper Marlboro, both dead at the 14000 block of New Acadia Lane Tuesday night.

The victim and suspect were in a relationship, police say.

Both of them were suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. Detectives are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.

Police are offering a cash reward available for information.

