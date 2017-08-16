Trump’s Lawyer Posts Photos with Black People After Denouncing Racism

Ahhh the classic “I can’t be racist because I have black friends” defense. It’s a go-to, and a classic.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, denounced racism in a tweet Wednesday morning and posted photos of him with black people to send the message home.

“As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn’t make me a racist,” he tweeted.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

Included in the photos are Don King, Omarosa, Ray Lewis, Jim Brown, and more.

The comment from Cohen comes after Trump held a controversial press conference regarding a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which a counterprotestor died.

Trump seemed combative during the presser.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at the — as you say, the alt-right?” Trump said during the presser.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter