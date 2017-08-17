PHOTOS: Kevin Durant Brings NBA Trophy to Seat Pleasant

The #KD2DC movement ended in ugly fashion, no one can deny that. Durant didn’t even bother meet with the Wizards and folks in the DMV were pissed.
But the man is a champion now and as a champion he brought the NBA Title trophy to his hometown of Seat Pleasant. Say what you want but you can’t deny this is a nice gesture.
When news broke Wednesday that the first annual “Kevin Durant Day” festival had been cancelled, there were fears that the parade would also be cancelled and that Durant would skip out on the visit home.
Luckily, that wasn’t the case. The parade went on as planned and Durant even brought the trophy to town.
