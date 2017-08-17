PHOTOS: Kevin Durant Brings NBA Trophy to Seat Pleasant

August 17, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Durant
Photo credit: Michael Lee, NBA senior writer for The Vertical

The #KD2DC movement ended in ugly fashion, no one can deny that. Durant didn’t even bother meet with the Wizards and folks in the DMV were pissed.

But the man is a champion now and as a champion he brought the NBA Title trophy to his hometown of Seat Pleasant. Say what you want but you can’t deny this is a nice gesture.

When news broke Wednesday that the first annual “Kevin Durant Day” festival had been cancelled, there were fears that the parade would also be cancelled and that Durant would skip out on the visit home.

Luckily, that wasn’t the case. The parade went on as planned and Durant even brought the trophy to town.

They said he'd bring the trophy, and he did. #nbc4dc #KDDay #SeatPleasant #KevinDurant #MVP

A post shared by Justin Finch (@justinnbc4) on

The KD corvette is revving and waiting for Kevin Durant. Look for him front of the #kdday #nbc4dc

A post shared by Justin Finch (@justinnbc4) on

