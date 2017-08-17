PHOTOS: Kevin Durant Brings NBA Trophy to Seat Pleasant

The #KD2DC movement ended in ugly fashion, no one can deny that. Durant didn’t even bother meet with the Wizards and folks in the DMV were pissed.

But the man is a champion now and as a champion he brought the NBA Title trophy to his hometown of Seat Pleasant. Say what you want but you can’t deny this is a nice gesture.

When news broke Wednesday that the first annual “Kevin Durant Day” festival had been cancelled, there were fears that the parade would also be cancelled and that Durant would skip out on the visit home.

Luckily, that wasn’t the case. The parade went on as planned and Durant even brought the trophy to town.

Kevin Durant has arrived! Hundreds greeting him in Seat Pleasant Maryland as he joins parade w/ NBA championship trophy @ABC7News @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/eEpUZBViKb — John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) August 17, 2017

They said he'd bring the trophy, and he did. #nbc4dc #KDDay #SeatPleasant #KevinDurant #MVP A post shared by Justin Finch (@justinnbc4) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Kevin Durant Day parade in his hometown of Seat Pleasant has begun pic.twitter.com/Ab5TfkooM3 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) August 17, 2017

The KD corvette is revving and waiting for Kevin Durant. Look for him front of the #kdday #nbc4dc A post shared by Justin Finch (@justinnbc4) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

People lining up along Addison Road in Seat Pleasant for #KDDay parade. pic.twitter.com/k0vGzNN8kD — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) August 17, 2017

In Seat Pleasant this morning. Preps underway for #KDDay parade to honor @KDTrey5, NBA champ and hometown hero. 10 am on Seat Pleasant Dr — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) August 17, 2017

Kevin Durant & Larry walking through Seat Pleasant, MD pic.twitter.com/y9AWq6SpoG — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) August 17, 2017

The real MVP is loving this pic.twitter.com/HSDKLDIXck — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) August 17, 2017

Kevin Durant regularly making stops to sign T-shirts, basketballs & caps for people. Crowd is gathering around him pic.twitter.com/qUNK8hXbzR — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) August 17, 2017

Kevin Durant in Seat Pleasant. Team Hawkins out to welcome him home. Proud of our native son from @PrinceGeorgesMD. #KDDay pic.twitter.com/G9IBdGQt3O — Calvin Hawkins (@Hawkins4PGC) August 17, 2017

Kevin Durant towers over the crowd. Thanks to PGFD and PGPD for keeping our @PrinceGeorgesMD citizens safe at this #KDDay event. @PGFDNews pic.twitter.com/PX1DVAexVR — Calvin Hawkins (@Hawkins4PGC) August 17, 2017

