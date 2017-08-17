SZA Postpones ‘CTRL Tour’

August 17, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: ctrl tour, SZA, sza ctrl tour
(Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

SZA has postponed her “CTRL Tour,” a rep from RCA Records confirms.

The SZA Ctrl Tour date is being postponed until Sunday, August 20.

The D.C. dates are being postponed and the date is TBD.

She was set to perform at the Fillmore in Silver Spring on Thursday night.

Np word yet on whether tour dates will be rescheduled or ticket holders will be refunded.

The reason for the postponement isn’t clear.

This a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

