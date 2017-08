Prince George’s County firefighters are fighting a blaze at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Thursday morning, according to fire chief Mark Brady.

The building, located in 600 block of Watkins Park Drive, was under construction, according to Brady. Video shows the roof of the building on fire.

Working Building Fire 600 block of Watkins Park Drive. Building under construction on grounds of Glen Arden Baptist Video by @ACDoubleday pic.twitter.com/JAsbztHwpt — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 17, 2017

Video U/D from building under construction with a roof on fire 600 block of Watkins Park Road in Upper Marlboro. Video by @ACDoubleday pic.twitter.com/3hlUBHhRyZ — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 17, 2017