WATCH: Obama Wins Star-Studded Round of Golf, Talks Trash, Takes Cash

Former president Barack Obama, Chris Paul, Michael Phelps, and Anthony Anderson walk onto a golf course…no this isn’t some sort of cheesy joke, it actually happened.

The four recently played a round of gold together and “Black-ish” star, Anton Anderson, told the hilarious story on “The Tonight Show.”

Anderson says Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul actually sent him the invite to play with Obama while he was on vacation with his family in Cabo. It was an offer Anderson says he couldn’t refuse.

“President Obama talked trash all day. Five and a half hours, nothing but trash talk,” Anderson told Fallon.

Obama, obviously no longer the president, doesn’t have to be shy about gambling with his friends either.

“He took $700 from Phelps, he took $600 from Chris Paul, he took $300 from me,” Anderson said. “I was like, man, is this even right? I was like, you’re the president, here. Can you take money from civilians?”

Obama’s response to Anderson?

“Anthony, I’m a civilian now. So yes, I can take it.”

The Obama wit is still alive, clearly.

“He talked trash all day and took all of our money,” Anderson said.

