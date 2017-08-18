Meek Mill Arrested in New York

Meek Mill was arrested on Thursday night and charged with reckless endangerment after he was seen riding his dirt bike in New York City.
The rapper was doing wheelies on bikes and quads and weaving through traffic without a helmet on, “violating traffic laws and posing a danger to the community,” a police officer told XXL.
After Meek was taken into custody, he shared footage of his encounter with the cops on his Instagram, of course.
That’s another one for the “L” column for Meek.
