Meek Mill Arrested in New York

Meek Mill was arrested on Thursday night and charged with reckless endangerment after he was seen riding his dirt bike in New York City.

The rapper was doing wheelies on bikes and quads and weaving through traffic without a helmet on, “violating traffic laws and posing a danger to the community,” a police officer told XXL.

JUST IN: @MeekMill charged with reckless endangerment for riding an "illegal" dirt bike on 10th Ave and Dyckman, police sources say. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 18, 2017

.@NYPD34Pct cops say he was riding in and out of traffic and popping wheelies in the street. They saw it all on @instagram live. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 18, 2017

After Meek was taken into custody, he shared footage of his encounter with the cops on his Instagram, of course.

That’s another one for the “L” column for Meek.

