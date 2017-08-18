Three Girls Under 10 Found Dead in Clinton Home

Filed Under: prince george's county police
Photo via PGPD

Authorities say three girls under age 10 were found dead in a home in Clinton, Maryland, Friday morning.

An adult family member discovered the children, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. Police were called at about 7:35 a.m.

She added that the three children all had trauma to their bodies.

“This is one of the most difficult scenes that our officers arrived on,” the spokeswoman said.

Donelan told reporters that authorities are “now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children” and “who killed them.” She said she couldn’t provide information about whether the girls are related to one another.

It’s being considered a homicide investigation. No suspects are currently in custody.

