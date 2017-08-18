Three Girls Under 10 Found Dead in Clinton Home

Authorities say three girls under age 10 were found dead in a home in Clinton, Maryland, Friday morning.

An adult family member discovered the children, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. Police were called at about 7:35 a.m.

She added that the three children all had trauma to their bodies.

Media briefing on today's homicide in Clinton. https://t.co/M59WKzvXpm — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

“This is one of the most difficult scenes that our officers arrived on,” the spokeswoman said.

Donelan told reporters that authorities are “now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children” and “who killed them.” She said she couldn’t provide information about whether the girls are related to one another.

It’s being considered a homicide investigation. No suspects are currently in custody.

Media Relations Division is on scene in Clinton. Media asked to stage at Brooke Jane Dr & Penny Ave. pic.twitter.com/bF5Ivwr1mx — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

Extensive investigation now underway to determine exactly what happened in the home. We are committed to make arrest & determine motive. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

We will update this active homicide investigation in Clinton as soon as possible. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 18, 2017

